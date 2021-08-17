Ezoref Technologies fortifies its data security offerings. Join hands with Klassify Technology

Klassify Technology

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezoref Technologies, a subsidiary of South Asian Technologies (Pvt) Ltd, master distributor of leading ICT solutions, join hands with Klassify Technology to strengthen their data security portfolio offerings to help enterprises protecting their critical information.

Under this strategic partnership, Ezoref shall promote and provide the award-winning solutions of Klassify Data Classification Suite, Klassify Data Discovery & Compliance Suite, and Klassify Card Data Discovery Suite in Sri Lanka and Maldives markets.

Klassify solutions are helping organizations globally to take control of their ever-growing structured and unstructured data and effectively address some of the key common modern-day information security challenges.

Speaking on this partnership, Chetiya Wijeratne, Chief Executive Officer for Ezoref Technologies said, “We’re excited about partnering with Klassify to extend their award-winning offerings in the focused markets. Data protection starts with better data governance and critical data discovery and data classification is the foundation on which a strong data protection program can be built. Organizations must adopt a holistic integrated approach for effective data governance and protection.”

“By adding Klassify solutions to our portfolio, Ezoref is now better placed to provide proven technology and expertise to its clients for their data protection, risk & compliance management needs. Klassify solutions also integrate closely with other protection tools such as DLP, Right Management, Encryption, etc. to increase their performance efficiency and help in maximizing the ROI on the investment already done by the customer.” further added Chetiya.

Over the past few years, we all have seen exponential growth in data. Every company is in possession of so much data. There are tons of data that already exist and new data get added every second. The critical information must be protected from internal as well external threats.

However, many organizations struggle when it comes to identifying the critical information stored across multiple repositories. We also see data protection and compliance regulations being more stringent than ever. There are heavy penalties under each of the compliances in the event of a data breach and non-compliance. These are only a few of the many challenges before enterprises today.

Klassify’s unified platform enables organizations to accurately discover sensitive and/or regulated data across the enterprise and smartly classify the information being created by users based on its sensitivity and pre-defined categories, for better handling, protection, and compliance.

Sanjay Khera, Head Channel Alliance & Marketing, Klassify Technology said, “At Klassify, we are on a mission of helping customers globally protecting their most important asset that is data. Through this partnership, we aim to bring our solution offerings to the enterprises in this market. This basically is part of our larger initiative of expanding our reach to new geographies including the SAARC region.”

“We’re glad to welcome Ezoref on board and look forward to working closely with the team to build the market for Klassify solutions, serving customers in their data governance, data protection, and compliance journey,” added Sanjay.



About Klassify Technology:

At Klassify Technology we help enterprises take control of their ever-growing structured/unstructured data and address the key requirements of their data protection, privacy, and compliance program.

With Klassify Next-Gen Data Classification, Data Discovery & Compliance solutions, organizations can DISCOVER business-critical information across the enterprise, CLASSIFY information based on its sensitivity, and PROTECT it effectively.

https://klassify.io/ | linkedin.com/klassify