David L. Suarez, Talented Film Executive, and Author Finalize FOREVER TWILIGHT IN NEW YORK - WE REMEMBER 9/11
David L. Suarez has announced his latest project, Forever Twilight In New York. A luxury photo book that pays tribute to the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Life is concise. That is sad, but it is totally a fact. You must live each day like it is your last and do what makes you feel happy and what you deeply love.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David L. Suarez, an accomplished film executive, and author, has announced his latest project, Forever Twilight In New York. A luxury photo book that pays tribute to the September 11 terrorist attacks, Forever Twilight In New York is embedded with hundreds of beautiful New York City pictures. Each photograph has been professionally captured and curated to tell a universal story that is profound and poetic.
— David L. Suarez
“Life is concise,” remarked David L. Suarez. “That is sad, but it is totally a fact. You must live each day like it is your last and do what makes you feel happy and what you deeply love.”
Forever Twilight In New York has been compiled in a way that makes readers ponder about existence and humanity, including reality, the good and bad, love and hate, light and darkness, and the many other complexities and dynamics surrounding ourselves and society each day. The raw portrayal of humanity brings readers to their roots and exposes them to a character of society with no name, nationality, genre, religion, or social status, but in its most fundamental form.
The 236-page book, printed in high-quality color, will be available in an ebook, paperback, standard hardcover, and collectible deluxe-edition version containing only Suarez’s pure literary and artistic creation. Early reviews of the book have been positive, drawing critical acclaim. To learn more about the collectible deluxe-edition version, please visit www.ForeverTwilightInNewYork.com. A percentage of all profits generated from sales will be donated to help 9/11 victims and their families.
About David L. Suarez
Suarez has over 15 years of experience in entertainment finance, acquisitions, distribution, and executive film production. Having worked on co-productions that required the development of financing strategies to raise capital, Suarez has been managing and dealing with teams in various fields.
His agile business strategy allowed him to expand his network considerably and includes, but is not limited to, CPAs, line producers, festival and market owners, designers, post-production talent, investors, and executives. Having attended throughout the years, all major markets Marché Du Film & MIP (France), EFM (Germany), Tiff (Canada), Busan (Korea), Filmart (HK), Shanghai and Beijing Market (China), Ventana Sur (Argentina), BAM (Colombia) NATPE and AFM (USA), DISCOP (Czech Republic) & (South Africa), Suarez accumulated a wealth of experience and insider knowledge. As the business development executive, managing partner, and founder of YTINIFNI PICTURES, Suarez built and managed portfolios of over 300 feature films and TV series worth millions of dollars, based on the production budget.
