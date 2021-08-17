APAC Chillers Market Worth $7,426.0 Million by 2027 | Key Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis

A rise in demand for chillers from various industry verticals such as food and beverages, petrochemicals, rubber, plastic, medical, and others

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chillers are generally used in industrial sector to maintain equipment temperature, and keep the atmosphere cool. Chillers are installed in industrial, commercial, and residential areas, owing to features such as consumption of frozen food, and high energy efficient cooling solution. Compressors, evaporators, condenser, control units, power panels, and expansion valve are some of the components used in chillers.The APAC chillers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11421 An increase demand for compact, energy efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chiller market. For instance, Thailand government planned to spend $40.Top 10 Leading PlayersCarrier Global CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationDaikin Industries LtdDimplex Thermal SolutionsLG ElectronicsJohnson Controls International PlcGree Electric Appliances Inc of ZhuhaiMidea Group Co. LtdThermax LtdTrane Technologies PlcKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging APAC chillers market trends and dynamics.In-depth market analysis is conducted by APAC chillers market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The APAC chillers market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11421 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeScrew ChillerScroll ChillerCentrifugal ChillerOthersBy End-UserChemicals and PetrochemicalsFood and BeveragesMedicalOthersBy CountryChinaIndiaJapanMalaysiaSingaporeVietnamIndonesiaThailandPhilippineMyanmarSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of Asia-PacificSpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11421