Fall opening for the Godde / Kroetch Access Program has been postponed due to extreme fire conditions in N. Idaho

Due to the continued extreme fire danger and restrictions, the fall opening date of Aug. 30 for the Godde Family / Kroetch Land and Timber Company Access Program has been postponed indefinitely.

It is unknown when current 2021 permit-holders will be able to access the property, but it will require an extreme change in weather and fire conditions for safe access to be allowed.

When conditions become more favorable, the public will be able to gain an access permit from the Idaho Fish and Game Panhandle regional office during normal business hours.

Please continue to watch the Fish and Game Panhandle Region website and Facebook page for updates and information about when permits can be obtained and access can be allowed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

There are plenty of other great areas to consider hunting in the Panhandle Region and throughout the state. Check out Fish and Game‘s Idaho Hunt Planner to scout and plan your next outing.

Please also check Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map to make sure you are aware of all relevant fire closures when planning your next trip.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208)-769-1414 with any questions.