TruConnect Ranks No. 3002 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 128 Percent
California largest Lifeline provider appears for the first time on the annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies
TruConnect has helped bridge the gulf between those who readily have internet access and those who do not. But more can be done, and we will not rest until that chasm is completely closed.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TruConnect, the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the US, is No. 3002 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Nathan Johnson
“We are proud to be included in this esteemed list of small companies and belong to an elite club that includes such notable alumni,” said Matthew Johnson, co-CEO of TruConnect. “TruConnect is growing fast because it serves with compassion a population often overlooked. Now more than ever – against the backdrop of a pandemic that has left individuals without work and financially ravaged – we are committed to helping this underserved population get the internet access they need to connect with potential employers and healthcare providers and to complete schoolwork. That is why TruConnect exists and why it will work relentlessly to close the digital divide.”
“This is indeed quite an honor and recognition of our efforts to connect the disconnected,” echoed Nathan Johnson, Co-CEO of TruConnect. “Today, everyone needs access to internet and cellular data. Connectivity has been integrated into every aspect of our lives, and it is difficult to participate in the current economy without unencumbered access. Thanks to the federal Lifeline program and the Emergency Broadband Benefit programs, TruConnect has helped bridge the gulf between those who readily have internet access and those who do not. But more can be done, and we will not rest until that chasm is completely closed.”
Since its founding in 2001, TruConnect has blossomed to become the largest Lifeline provider in California and fourth-largest and fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the US. It has seen 128% growth due to its range of affordable wireless service offerings and advocacy about state and federal government program that helps connect low-income consumers to the internet.
Not only has TruConnect and the other companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but they have demonstrated remarkable resiliency and flexibility in the face of 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About TruConnect
TruConnect is the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the US, delivering affordable mobile products and services to all Americans. The company is committed to expanding availability of wireless services and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources for healthcare, employment, and education while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for wireless voice, text, and data, as well as easy-to-use and affordable mobile devices like handsets and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide for many Americans who have otherwise been unable to afford such services, or have been previously overlooked by traditional carriers.
For more information, please visit www.TruConnect.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Nanette Soto
Pulp PR
email us here