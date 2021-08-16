34± Acre Oceanfront Secret Beach Compound In Hawaii’s “Silicon Valley” to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Three Secret Beach oceanfront parcels are heading straight to auction via Concierge Auctions 34± acres and beachfront on Kauai’s most coveted street Property zoned for more than 5 homes plus 3 existing cottages and accessory buildings The existing cottages are permitted for vacation rental Direct Secret Beach access on foot or by rare private driveway

In cooperation with Neal Norman of Hawaii Life, the highly sought-after Secret Beach property, one of the last of its kind, will auction via Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the most exclusive street on the island of Kauai, the 34± acre Secret Beach oceanfront property, offering development opportunity for a dream compound, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with acclaimed listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. The once-in-a-lifetime property, to be listed this week for $50 million, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 17–23rd, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“On the most beautiful island's most gorgeous street—the same street as the home that achieved the highest price ever paid for a property in the state of Hawaii—lies this 34-acre compound with direct vehicular and pedestrian access to the most renowned beach: the pristine white sands of Secret Beach. Though the record setting property that was sold was on 15 acres, this incredible opportunity is set on more than double the acreage and comes with unmatched ability to build a compound of five or more homes — it's on an entirely new level,” stated Listing Agent, Neal Norman.

Enjoy unparalleled access to one of Hawaii’s best kept secrets spanning two-thirds of a mile on the famed Secret Beach. Walking paths surrounded by local flora and fauna lead directly to the pristine white sand and the crystal waters of the sunbelt on Kauai’s North Shore. Perched upon a private bluff of landscaped and fully irrigated grounds, two existing cottages, Hale Lani, the “Heavenly home,” and Hale Nanea, the “home of joy and tranquility,” look out over Kauai’s famous North Shore, with sweeping views of the azure Pacific Ocean and iconic mountain ranges. The cottages feature construction of indigenous white coral, limestone, travertine tiles, granite surfaces, warm tropical woods, and designer appliances. The luxury cottages are also permitted and successful vacation rentals with incredible income potential and offer the perfect opportunity to live on-site while constructing your dream property. Find resplendent lilies and a lotus pond, complete with a waterfall, or explore the hidden tropical plants and palm nursery in your own backyard.

Tucked into the hillside is an additional 450-plus square-foot beautiful outbuilding permitted to be used for agricultural purposes or as an office and an additional 950-square foot home. With combined zoning for more than five beach and bluff front homesites plus three guest homes, this idyllic escape beckons for a private vacation sanctuary, a personal secluded hideaway, or daily living in pure paradise—all just minutes to Princeville and its respective airport and under one hour from endless recreational activities on the Wailua River, Kalalau Trail, and Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.

“As we are not residing in the U.S. as much as we used to be, it’s time for one discerning buyer to have the chance of a lifetime. It’s an exceptional investment and an ideal time to entrust Concierge Auctions to match this opportunity with the global market. Given their track record in Hawaii and on the island of Kauai, we know we’re in the right hands,” stated seller, Michael Shotey.

The Kona-Kohala Coast and neighboring Hawaiian Islands have become home to many prestigious Silicon Valley tech founders, and the ultra high net worth have discovered the North Shore of Kauai.

Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers adds, “Hawaii has always been known to attract some of the wealthiest people in the world with its unmatched privacy, luxury amenities, and relatively short travel time from the mainland. Now, all the reasons those individuals love Hawaii have been amplified to a greater level. With an opportunity to create your dream compound and the added ability to host your entire family and staff, now is the perfect time to act and own the last piece of land on Secret Beach of this magnitude.”

Secret Beach itself is renowned for its impressive size, its white sand beaches with outcrops of black lava rock, and the secluded location. There are no public roads to Secret Beach, but the paths through the incredible acreage of this property grant private access. The rest of “Garden Island” is just as alluring, from the 3,000-foot-high sea cliffs of the Kalalau Trail to the wondrous beaches Kauai is known for. Kayak the emerald waters of Wailua River or whale-watch as you sail the Napali coast. Discover every wonder waiting from Kaupea Road, Kauai’s ultimate address and North Shore’s most exclusive ocean bluff.

Secret Beach is available for showings daily and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Hawaii Life

Hawai‘i Life remains the only statewide, full-service brokerage firm that is 100% locally owned and operated. Hawai‘i Life is the exclusive Hawai‘i brokerage of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International’s® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. The company also provides short-term and long-term rentals, streamlining the process for homeowners and tenants statewide. HGTV’s Hawai‘i Life series, now in its 14th season, draws a national audience of 22 million+ viewers. To learn more about Hawai‘i Life, please visit the state’s most trafficked real estate website at hawaiilife.com.