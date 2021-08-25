Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Post on Wisdom Teeth Extraction Issues
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a new post on wisdom teeth extraction for San Francisco residents.
Human beings have evolved, but unfortunately our wisdom teeth have not. They are no longer an asset to us but a burden.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of top-rated oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the topic of wisdom teeth extraction for San Francisco residents. The post argues that procrastinating on oral surgery can result in increased pain and discomfort from impacted wisdom teeth.
"Human beings have evolved, but unfortunately our wisdom teeth have not. They are no longer an asset to us but a burden," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco. "If San Francisco residents are feeling mouth pain, it's best to pay attention and see if it's time to take those useless wisdom teeth out."
Bay Area residents can visit the newly updated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco page on wisdom teeth removal at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/06/wisdom-teeth-mostly-need-removal-so-why-do-we-have-them/. Wisdom teeth extraction may be considered a standard procedure in the Bay Area. Nonetheless, individuals who put off the procedure could cause further harm to their health and well-being. It is wise to schedule a consultation with a top-rated oral surgeon and discuss options for wisdom teeth extraction. Interested persons can view the newly updated page for wisdom teeth extraction at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/.
WISDOM TEETH EXTRACTION IN SAN FRANCISCO: PROCRASTINATION COULD WORSEN THE PAIN
Here is the background for this release. Evolutionary changes in human beings have rendered third molars obsolete for modern eating. Today, wisdom teeth are no longer required to chew food. Instead of being functional, impacted back teeth can become a source of pain and discomfort. If a person suffers from pain due to third molars but procrastinates over visiting an oral surgeon, inflammation and health issues might continue to increase. Instead of ignoring the problem, it may be time to consider wisdom teeth extraction in San Francisco. A professional oral surgeon can use modern technology to help relieve pain during extraction surgery. After a short recovery time, a Bay Area resident can go back to chewing food normally and good oral health. Persons with dental implant needs are urged to visit the sister website at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
