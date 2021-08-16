Submit Release
Drug Investigation Results in Arrest and Drug Seizure

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Huntingdon Police Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an individual on various drug charges.

A proactive investigation into drug activity in Huntingdon, which began in June, led agents and investigators to a home in the 300 block of Holmes Mill Road.  Today, a search warrant was executed at the house.  As a result of the search warrant, methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Agents and investigators arrested Carla Bridgett Lawton (DOB: 1/1/76), who lives at the location.  She was booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV, and Possession of Schedule III.  Her bond will be set during her first court appearance.

