Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,651 in the last 365 days.

TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program Grant Accepting Applications

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP) Provides Opportunities for Texans to Connect with Nature

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP).  CO-OP provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities.  These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.

CO-OP was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor program grants over the past 25 years.  Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year.  Grant awards range between $5,000 — $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.

The deadline to submit a CO-OP grant application is 5 p.m. CST, Nov. 1.  Applications are available now online and grant awards will be announced on March 1, 2022.  CO-OP staff will host a Grant Writing Webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.  This online webinar will discuss grant program requirements, provide an overview of the application process, review the scoring criteria, and answer questions from applicants.  Register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2061593515098859536

For more information and to apply, please visit http://tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/community-outdoor-outreach-program-co-op-grants.

You just read:

TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program Grant Accepting Applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.