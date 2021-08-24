The “Long Shot Leaders” Podcast Interviews the Leaders Who Have Overcome Large Obstacles to Find Success
I love meeting new people. I love to study their wants, needs, and history and this podcast enables me to do that right out of the comfort of my own home.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the fires in California rage, the Covid Delta variant surges, and hurricanes roar, there is no shortage of people that will need to overcome the struggle. That is where Michael Stein steps in with his podcast “Long Shot Leaders”
‘Stein says he has always identified with underdogs. and says, “I come from a long line of underdogs.”
His grandmother escaped the Russian concentration camps. His father was a homeless New York Street kid who eventually became a millionaire, then lost everything due to a reckless lifestyle and found himself penniless and living homeless again.
“I was an unplanned child, born over two months premature, with immunity issues. Growing up, I was diagnosed with a “learning disability”, Dyslexia, and had a bad stutter.
I grew up in a broken home. I was weak, riddled with health challenges, frequently confused, felt out of place, socially awkward, quiet, hyper, and impulsive, a perfect background for being a comedian I guess.”
Stein’s eclectic careers have enabled him for this type of podcast. He’s been a nightclub promoter, actor, filmmaker, entrepreneur, stand-up comedian, and is an expert in personal development.
His first acting role was playing Dirk Diggler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Dirk Diggler Story” (the short film to “Boogie Nights” which Stein appears in as well.
On his podcast, he delves into his guest's struggles and what they had to do to overcome them. Stein is no stranger to those types of ups and down
Stein plans to do the podcast infinitely. He says, “I love meeting new people. I love to study their wants, needs, and history and this podcast enables me to do that right out of the comfort of my own home.”
His next big project is directing a documentary about people who have sacrificed everything they had for their passion with the making of his film “Love Hollywood Style” as the main focal point.
“Long Shot Leaders with Michael Stein” tells the stories and secrets of leaders, Innovators, entrepreneurs, and various high achievers. They explore their struggles, shortcomings, challenges, and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. Interviewing everyone from Academy Award winners, ex-cons, holocaust survivors, sports heroes, and more. Hosted by Michael Stein. Stein is an entrepreneur, actor, filmmaker and stand-up comedian.
Here are some of the initial guests:
• Sean Spector: Co-Founder of Gamefly
• Carl Gottlieb, Writer Jaws, The Jerk
• Bruce Vilanch: Comedy Writer, Songwriter, and Actor.
• Jeff Arch: Writer “Sleepless in Seattle”.
• John Lee Dumas: Podcast Host of “Entrepreneurs on Fire”.
• Ben Lesser: Holocaust Survivor, Best Selling Author.
• Jodi Guber: Founder of Beyond Yoga
Michael Stein is the host of the podcast Long Shot Leaders with Michael Stein. He has been and writer, director, producer, actor, comedian, worked with academy award winners and some of the most influential people in the entertainment industry, and he has built a 100 million dollar + company with zero funding.
