Widows Wear Stilettos Now Available
Armin Lear Publishes Second Edition of Acclaimed Book; Help and Hope for Young Widows
Here you will find authentic, candid, trustworthy, and pragmatic advice; promising that although the landscape of life may forever be changed, the future can still hold purpose, beauty, and magic.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An updated version of the acclaimed book, WIDOWS WEAR STILETTOS is now available. Carole Brody Fleet and Dr. Syd Harriet deliver practical and emotional advice for young widows in this latest release from Armin Lear Press.
— Kristen Higson-Hughes, Women's World Magazine
In WIDOWS WEAR STILETTOS, the authors fuse humor with compassion, gently taking readers into considering how to find their voice, stand their ground, handle the logistics of becoming widowed, talk with their children, and deal with myriad "firsts."
Carole Brody Fleet—herself widowed at a young age—notes, “Widowhood is a frightening prospect for any woman, but becoming a widow in one's forties, thirties, or twenties can be terrifying. We set out to deal sensitively with problems and questions facing the young widow as well as give straightforward guidance.”
WIDOWS WEAR STILETTOS recognizes and discusses the many issues facing widows todayregardless of a widow’s age, technical marital status, sexual orientation, length of time married, length of time widowed or the specific circumstances surrounding spousal death.
Rather than discussing grief exclusively, the book also addresses many other vital issues: practical (financial and legal transitioning); emotional (dealing with personal transitory feelings, helping young and adolescent children through the grief of losing a parent); health, beauty and self-awareness (healthy diet, exercise, hair, makeup and fashion); and even entertaining (resumption of dating, the unsolicited opinions of others, and so on). The authors provide useful education and actionable advice with kindness, empathy and when appropriate, a wry humor.
For 12 years, the first edition has a perennial hit both commercially and critically, earning reviews and endorsements such as these:
“Carole Brody Fleet is changing the face and style of widowhood.”
Deborah Roberts, Correspondent, ABC News, “Good Morning America”
"Carole Brody Fleet teaches the important lesson that you can incorporate your previous life into a new life.”
The New York Times
“Here you will find authentic, candid, trustworthy, and pragmatic advice; promising that although the landscape of life may forever be changed, the future can still hold purpose, beauty, and magic.”
Kristen Higson-Hughes, Senior Features Editor, Women's World Magazine
"Fleet's presentation is frank and interspersed with bits of honest humor. . .This is a book about hope, and women will want to read it and share it with others, regardless of marital status or age. An essential addition to every public library"
The Library Journal
"Carole brings compassion and laughter to what is often considered a 'taboo' topic. There is so much in this book that is helpful to all people at all stages of life."
Dr. Carole Lieberman, Media Expert and Host, "Dr. Carole's Couch"
“Widows Wear Stilettos is a must for anyone who has faced the tragedy of losing a spouse."
The Midwest Book Review
"Carole Brody Fleet dares to answer the questions that many are afraid to ask."
Marci Shimoff, New York Times bestselling co-author of Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul
Carole Brody Fleet is a multi-award-winning author, media contributor and regular contributor to the iconic Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. Widely recognized as an expert in grief and life-adversity recovery, Ms. Fleet regularly appears often on radio and television programs, as well as in worldwide print and web media.
Syd Harriet, Ph.D., Psy.D. holds doctorates in interpersonal and family communications and in clinical psychology. He has been a licensed psychotherapist in private practice since 1983, has written numerous articles on bereavement and conducts workshops and seminars offering support strategies for coping with loss.
Title: Widows Wear Stilettos
Subtitle: A Practical & Emotional Guide for The Young Widow
Edition: Second
Authors: Carol Brody Fleet and Syd Harriet, Ph.D., Psy.D.
Publisher: Armin Lear Press
ISBN: 978-1-7362988-8-6 (Print)
ASIN: B095WZ62D5
978-1-7362988-9-3 (eBook)
Maryann Karinch
The Rudy Agency
+1 9705778500
email us here