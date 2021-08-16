Pop Culture Purveyor Deep Nerdd Celebrating its First Anniversary
Online store is known for its Funko POPs, action figures, anime characters and moreSHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH., USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Nerdd, the online store specializing in Funko POPs, action figures, collectible pins and more, is celebrating its first anniversary.
Robbie Banks, the creative mind and CEO behind Deep Nerdd, opened the store after working in retail with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Disney, Sega, Warner Bros. and the Detroit Pistons.
“I created Deep Nerdd to be a place where ‘Nerdds’ of all ages can come together and share their collections and stories,” he said. “I handpicked every Funko, FiGPiN, video game and collectible item in my store. I hope they bring you or whomever you’re shopping for much happiness, excitement and joy.
“I’ve loved toys and pop culture from a very young age. The feeling of walking through toy stores was always a treat for me, even if I didn’t get anything. Deep Nerdd was created because I thought it would be cool to gear this store toward the ‘Nerdds’ who are proud to be ‘Nerdds.’ Not just 10-year-olds can love superheroes and collectibles.”
Banks’ curation of Deep Nerdd has made it one of the leading online stores for collectibles. Once known primarily for its Funko POPs, Deep Nerdd has expanded into action figures, anime characters and pop culture gear.
In other words, if it’s hot, Deep Nerdd has it.
The current hottest items are Marvel items and Funko POPs. Also popular is merchandise from new movies and streaming shows.
Deep Nerdd’s Mega Mystery boxes, which guarantee purchasers five Funko POPs and one guaranteed glow in the dark, convention or collector box exclusive, are also big sellers.
When stocking Deep Nerdd, Banks draws on his retail background to research what people want and are interested in and then splits the difference, ordering trendy items as well as long-time favorites.
Banks also welcomes customer feedback. Based on recent feedback, he is expanding Deep Nerdd’s anime products and carrying nerd gear to wear and for the home. The store will be premiering Harry Potter items in September.
“Deep Nerdd is not just another site that sells toys. It’s a place where kids of all ages can come together and share their stories on our social media pages and talk to other ‘Nerdds,’” he said.
In naming his store, Banks knew he wanted nerd in the name “because some people see it as a bad thing, but I think they’re cool and some of the biggest nerds have invented the most incredible products and companies.” Banks had his “a-ha” naming moment when watching “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian” and he heard director Jon Favreau say he had to get everything just right because the deep nerds would come after him. “I said, ‘that’s the name.’ I added the extra ‘D’ because a friend suggested it and the number three is lucky for me so Deep Nerdd now has 3 ‘Ds.’”
Deep Nerdd takes pre-orders on popular items and Banks recommends ordering them in advance before they sell out. Deep Nerdd has a members program, Nerdd Award Points, which members earn to claim rewards. Gift cards are also available.
Deep Nerdd offers free shipping on domestic orders of $60 or more. Orders normally take three-to-seven business days and include a tracking number.
