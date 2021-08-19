Touchless Water Coolers Take Center Stage as Offices Focus on Keeping Employees Healthy
Arctic Cooler, a leader in providing touchless water coolers, helps offices reduce risk of virus transmission
Employers want to keep their employees safe and they want to be able to provide them with good clean water to keep them hydrated”MT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies around the country begin bringing employees back into the office, they are looking for ways to help make it safer. The goal for many employers is to reduce virus transmission risks, and in doing so they are taking a variety of measures. One of the things employers are doing is to opt for a touchless water cooler, which will keep employees hydrated and healthy. Being touchless, the water cooler won’t collect germs like other units do, which will reduce the risks of spreading harmful germs.
— Andy of Arctic Coolers
“Employers want to keep their employees safe and they want to be able to provide them with good clean water to keep them hydrated,” explains Andy of Arctic Coolers, Inc., a company making touchless water coolers. “We have had a surge in the number of businesses wanting to provide these safer water tanks for their team members.”
Traditionally, people would need to touch levers or buttons on water tanks in order to get the stream to flow. Arctic Coolers, Inc. has taken things to a whole new safer level. Those wanting water can obtain it without touching buttons or levers, which helps keep the unit germ free. This helps to avoid the unnecessary spread of germs, while still keeping employees healthy and hydrated.
Arctic Coolers offers several touchless water cooler options to choose from, including countertop and free standing models. Units offer such features as leak detection, child safety lock, lightweight designs, stainless steel designs, and ultra filtration of 99.9%. Plus, with the design of these water coolers they provide an eco-friendly solution that avoids having to use heavy water bottles. Additionally, Arctic Coolers offer antimicrobial touch pads and an endless supply of clean, filtered water, using a commercial-grade filtration system that removes toxins, bacteria, viruses, and poor taste. The water coolers also provide both hot and cold water.
“We are pleased to be able to address this situation so that businesses can help keep their employees healthier,” added NAME. “We know that traditional water coolers can have harmful bacteria, so by addressing this problem we help create a safer workplace. This is extremely important as people make their way back into the office following the pandemic, and knowing that COVID risks are still around.”
In a study published in the Iran Journal of Public Health, researchers tested water samples from traditional water coolers that use bottles. The water samples were taken over a 5-month period, and they were analyzed for a variety of substances. They concluded that there was microbial water quality deterioration in water coolers that used bottles. They also reported that there were opportunistic pathogens in water coolers, and it was important that the system be monitored to keep contamination under control. The Arctic Coolers touchless water coolers help to address this serious public health issue.
Arctic Coolers offers touchless water coolers for the office that are more cost effective, easier to use, and safer for employees. The company has been in business for over 35 years, and offers free installation. To get more information, visit the site at: https://arcticcoolers.com/touchless-water-coolers/
About Arctic Coolers, Inc.
Based in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Arctic Coolers was founded in 1986. The company has installed over 35,000 water coolers in offices around the country, with 95% of those replacing existing water units. The touchless water coolers offer a safer, cleaner way for offices to provide their employees with clean, filtered water. To get more information, visit the site at: https://arcticcoolers.com/touchless-water-coolers/
