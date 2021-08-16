RELEASE: New air quality tool officially launches in partnership with State Climate Office

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has partnered with the North Carolina State Climate Office to develop a new air quality tool, the Ambient Information Reporter (AIR). The new tool contains statewide weather and air quality observations about past, current, and forecasted air quality events.

The AIR tool was designed by professionals within the meteorological and air quality industries, along with public feedback from targeted groups.

Features of the new tool include both real-time and historical air quality and meteorological observations including satellite-detected fires and smoke, the latest air quality forecast, along with the ability to view graphs and charts of both hourly and daily data trends.

The AIR tool is also available via mobile device for users to access quickly and easily, with the same dataset and functionality as the website version.

The new AIR tool can be accessed here: https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/air/.