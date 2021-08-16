Munir Systems Providing Cost-Effective IT Services Across the Globe
Family-owned business has decades of experiences in IT solutionsSPRING, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned Munir Systems – formed by four brothers who are network engineers and solutions architects – have launched their company to provide cost-effective IT support to brands and companies across the globe.
Tayyab Munir, a company co-founder and managing director, said what separates Munir Systems apart from other firms is that, in addition to the brothers having the foremost certifications in IT, they have two decades of experience working with multinational companies.
“We listen and solve customer problems differently than others because of our experience,” Munir said.
Munir Systems helps clients store, protect and manage their organization’s most valuable asset – information – while increasing their efficiency and decreasing their costs. Munir Systems is an IT solutions and service provider integrator but has an approach that sets them apart. Rather than serving as a reseller, it partners with clients to create and deliver integrated, results-driven solutions. Munir Systems capitalizes on its knowledge of manufacturer and industry-best practices to increase IT efficiency and agility, while focusing on efficient use of capital.
Company engineers are certified in solutions from industry heavyweights such as Cisco, EMC, VMware, Juniper and more. In addition, Munir Systems engineers have decades of experience crafting on-site, off-site and hybrid cloud IT environments. And unlike other companies, Munir Systems has the unique ability to provide transparent, best-of-breed solutions thanks to strategic partnerships with all aspects of virtualization, including planning and migration.
Among the industries that Munir Systems has provided its services to are education, government, hospitality, healthcare, oil and gas, and retail.
Munir Systems also provides offshore managed services.
“We are your enduring long-haul collaborators who work with you and authentically understand your brand and your target audience,” Munir said.
Munir Systems was registered in the United States in July 2021. For more information about the company and its technology solutions, visit munirsystems.com.
About Munir Systems
Munir Systems is owned and operated by four Munir brothers who hold the world's most sophisticated certifications in IT, including 2xCCDE, 9xCCIE, 9xJNCIE, 4xVCIX, 3xVCP, MCSE, CISSP, NSE7, DEVNET and RHCE. Their motto is, “There’s only one destination –customer success.”
