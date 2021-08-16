GANDHI PERLA WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2021 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®
Gandhi Perla, Founder of CEO of Fusion5, was named as Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 in the 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.DURHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gandhi Perla, Founder and CEO of Fusion5, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Computer Hardware category and named as Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 in the 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.
Commenting on the win, judges’ said “Impressive achievements by Gandhi Perla in building a hardware company from grassroots and achieving commercial success. Continuing to reinvest profits in the company's growth reflects his belief and commitment to the organization he has created. He has achieved a great feat in hardware competing with the likes of Apple and other giants. Fusion5’s expansion, sales, and revenue growth show the success of his entrepreneurship.”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
Delighted by the win, Gandhi Perla said, “I am honoured to be named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year. This award wouldn’t be possible without Fusion5’s many skilled employees, suppliers and forward-thinking customers. I would like to thank each and everyone for making this achievable.”
Launched in 2010, Fusion5 is a leading independent brand selling laptops and tablet computers in 11 countries. For information about Fusion5 product range or to request an interview with Gandhi Perla, please contact Lucy Johnson on pr@fusion5store.com
