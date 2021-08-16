Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,652 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf: 80 Percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and Older Population Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 80 percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and older population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Pennsylvania ranks 9th for first doses administered and 5th for total doses administered among all 50 states.

“Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Gov. Wolf. “The pandemic has been unpredictable and unsettling throughout the last 18 months, but Pennsylvania has remained steadfast in our vaccination efforts. As COVID-19 variants spread throughout the country, it is vitally important that partially vaccinated individuals receive their second dose and individuals who haven’t been vaccinated get the vaccine today.”

To date, 64.3 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians aged 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. Use vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Click here for more information on the commonwealth’s vaccination efforts and data dashboard.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf: 80 Percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and Older Population Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.