Gov. Wolf: 80 Percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and Older Population Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 80 percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and older population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Pennsylvania ranks 9th for first doses administered and 5th for total doses administered among all 50 states.

“Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Gov. Wolf. “The pandemic has been unpredictable and unsettling throughout the last 18 months, but Pennsylvania has remained steadfast in our vaccination efforts. As COVID-19 variants spread throughout the country, it is vitally important that partially vaccinated individuals receive their second dose and individuals who haven’t been vaccinated get the vaccine today.”

To date, 64.3 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians aged 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. Use vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

