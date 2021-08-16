How to Vaccinate Your Small Business Website Against the Covid-19 Economy
Low-Cost, High-Impact Strategies for Growing Your Business in 2021COLUMBUS, OH, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeling stressed about the future of your business? Wondering how you can keep up – or even get ahead – when so much seems uncertain?
You’re not alone. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, we’ve been talking with clients, prospects, and business owners. Many have discovered that the way they used to think about sales, marketing, and promotion isn’t relevant in 2020. Now they need new answers and ideas.
Luckily for us (and them) we’ve been in the business of thinking creatively for a long time. That doesn’t just mean designing logos and placing images. It also involves thinking about the fundamental challenge that every small business faces in any economy: how to identify customers, reach them, and communicate persuasively while maximizing the time and money available.
These skills have always been useful, but they’ve become crucial over the past few months. We saw this first when we were forced to change our own business strategy. Then, we discovered that the approaches we were using could also work well for the clients we serve.
The result is a set of simple strategies that can help you navigate this difficult time for your business. We are going to share them with you in this brief ebook.
Before we get to it, though, there are couple of things that need to be mentioned. The first is that our advice is centered on digital strategies and tactics. That’s partly because this is our area of expertise. However, we are also focusing on web-based ideas for the simple reason that they are the best ones available to you at a time when lockdowns and social distancing are in everyone’s minds. If you want to keep your business moving forward through 2020, you’re probably going to have to take advantage of the internet.
The second thing you need to know is that we are restricting our advice to simple, cost-effective strategies that will work for the largest number of business owners and entrepreneurs. No matter where you are or what you do, these ideas should give you some good starting points you can use to grow your sales and keep expenses down for the next few months. If you want to think bigger or get more specific, however, we strongly encourage you to contact us for a free consultation. Then we can design a plan that’s perfect for your needs and constraints.
With those two caveats out of the way, let’s look at seven ways you can use the power of the internet to keep your business profitable and growing in 2020 and beyond…
#1 Use Your Website More Effectively
With most face-to-face sales activity (including trade shows and conferences) slowing down dramatically, you might not have the same opportunities to sell as you used to. That means embracing new tools, formats, and solutions.
In the past few months, we’ve worked with retailers who had to add shopping carts to their websites on the fly. We’ve helped consultants to make the most of online video presentations. We’ve even helped service providers to get set up for virtual sessions and turn their knowledge into digital products that can be sold 24 hours per day.
You can adopt a similar approach in two easy steps. The first is to audit your business website to ensure that there aren’t any technical errors or issues that affect performance. For instance, if you have broken links or outdated code that can cause browser crashes or security issues, you’ll want to correct them immediately.
Then, the next step is to look at ways you can shift more of your sales and marketing effort online. That might involve following some of the examples we outlined above, or it could mean something completely different. The possibilities are virtually endless. Naturally, finding new internet-based revenue streams is something a great web design and online marketing team can help with.
