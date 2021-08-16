UDAF Announces New Utah Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board Members

Senate Bill 192 Medical Cannabis Act Amendments, signed into law March 2021, requires the commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to appoint five members to the new Cannabis Production Establishment Licensing Advisory Board; this must include a member of the public, a member with knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical or nutraceutical manufacturing industry, a law enforcement representative, a member of an organization representing medical cannabis patients, a chemist who has experience with cannabis and who is associated with a research university, and the commissioner or commissioner’s designee as a non-voting member (4-41a-201).

Board members were appointed by Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Commissioner Craig W Buttars and underwent Ethics, GRAMA, and Public Meetings Acts Training on June 7 , 2021. Newly appointed board members include:

● Miles Maynes – member of the public ● Edward Bellmar Walker – Chemist at Weber State ● Kevin Potter – Law Enforcement Representative ● Joshua Alden Daniels – Patient Representative

UDAF is still looking for one member with knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical or nutraceutical manufacturing industry. Qualified applicants should email cannabis@utah.gov for more information on how to become a board member.

