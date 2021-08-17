Alloy Personal Training Opens First Franchise Location As Part Of Multi-Unit Development Deal in North Carolina
Alloy Personal Training opened its first location in South Charlotte, one of a six-unit deal adding to the over 30 new Alloy locations opening in the US.
The new South Charlotte location will provide the same exceptional services that have been proven successful at all Alloy locations. There's an untapped need in this area that we're ready to fill.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, opened its first location in North Carolina on July 31, 2021, in the South Charlotte Blakeney Shopping Center. This is the first location of a six-unit development deal and one of over 30 new Alloy Personal Training locations opening across the US.
— Trey Ely
Trey Ely, a graduate of The University of Miami, is the first franchisee in North Carolina and managing partner of the Blakeney location. Ely has over ten years of experience in sales and marketing with major sports teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, and Cincinnati Reds before making the switch to the fitness industry. In addition, Ely has prior experience in the fitness business, helping to grow a startup personal training management company from 1 to over 40 health clubs nationwide, eventually serving as regional director.
"The new South Charlotte location will provide the same exceptional services that have been proven successful at all Alloy locations," says Ely. "There's an untapped need in this area that we're ready to fill, and we are so excited to get started. Alloy has a unique business model designed to transform the way clients train. I'm excited for Alloy Personal Training to become part of the Charlotte community and provide access to exceptional training and transformation for our clientele."
Rick Mayo, Founder, and CEO of Alloy Personal Training Franchise, had this to say, "The Alloy Personal Training systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities around the world. We are excited to develop more locations with our franchisees and to serve the growing population of South Charlotte, Ballantyne, and beyond."
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, Alloy's systems are proven, well developed, and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
