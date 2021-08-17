Alloy Personal Training Opens First Franchise Location As Part Of Multi-Unit Development Deal in North Carolina

Alloy Personal Training - Blakeney Alloy Blakeney Team - Ribbon Cutting

Alloy Personal Training opened its first location in South Charlotte, one of a six-unit deal adding to the over 30 new Alloy locations opening in the US.

The new South Charlotte location will provide the same exceptional services that have been proven successful at all Alloy locations. There's an untapped need in this area that we're ready to fill.” — Trey Ely