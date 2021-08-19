Dr. James Sylvia Celebrates 25 Years in the Chiropractic Field
I look forward to many more years of being able to help people who trust me with their injuries, pain, and health issues.”GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sylvia has helped thousands of people through chiropractic care, helping them to live pain free. Owner of Sylvia Chiropractic Center, he is also the owner of Berkeley Chiropractic Center. His offices offer two North Carolina locations where patients can go for treatment, including Goldsboro and Kinston.
— Dr. James Sylvia
“It’s a great feeling to have 25 years in this field, because I love what I do,” explains Dr. James Sylvia. “To be able to help people find pain relief and feel great again gives me tremendous pleasure. I look forward to many more years of being able to help people who trust me with their injuries, pain, and health issues.”
Dr. Sylvia opened his practice in 1996 after he moved to Kinston. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa in 1993. In 2012, he opened Berkeley Chiropractic Center, to further provide high quality chiropractic treatment to those in need. He specializes in the management of whiplash injury, and is an expert at treating motor vehicle accident injuries in the courts of North Carolina.
Offering a full range of services, Sylvia Chiropractic Center has a team of professionals that has helped thousands of people in the area. They focus on providing the latest techniques to alleviate pain, and are known for providing excellent patient service. They treat auto injury patients, as well as those who have pain and conditions from other issues.
Some of the treatments they provide to help people live pain free include:
• Chiropractic adjustments - Helps improve the body’s overall functioning, as well as to help reduce neck, back, extremity, and headache pain.
• Electric stimulation and heat - To reduce inflammation, and improve range of motion, as well as improving overall function of the muscles.
• Decompression therapy - To help reduce the pressure on compressed nerves from the spinal cord.
• Intersegmental traction - To help reduce stress and relax muscles.
• Ultrasound - Helps stimulate healing to soft tissues and joints.
• Corrective exercises – To help strengthen the muscles so that they work properly.
“Those who have pain should schedule a free consultation,” added Dr. Sylvia. “There’s a good chance that we can help you live pain free. Give our offices a call.”
Sylvia Chiropractic Center offers a full range of chiropractic treatments. They also offer a free consultation, and new patients can get 20% off. To get more information or book an appointment, visit the site at: https://sylviachiropracticcenter.com or call 252-523-1900.
About Sylvia Chiropractic Center
Founded in 1996 by Dr. James Sylvia, Sylvia Chiropractic Center is located in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The office provides a full range of chiropractic care, and specializes in helping people who have pain from auto accidents. To get more information, visit the site at: https://sylviachiropracticcenter.com or call 252-523-1900.
Dr. James Sylvia
Sylvia Chiropractic Center
+1 2525231900
info@sylviachiropracticcenter.com