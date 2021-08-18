For the 3rd Consecutive Year, Blue Raven Solar Appears on the Inc. 5000
Blue Raven Solar ranks on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year
Blue Raven has grown from 3 employees to over 1,300 in just seven years. It is exciting to see the potential that we have, not just in the solar industry, but in the nationwide economy,”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021, ranking 1709 in the entire nation. Each year, Inc. magazine releases its ranking of companies in the United States that show promising growth and potential. The list gives a unique look at the most successful companies within American independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure from the Inc. 5000, and Blue Raven Solar is excited to be included with such successful companies.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“Blue Raven has grown from 3 employees to over 1,300 in just seven years. It is exciting to see the potential that we have, not just in the solar industry, but in the nationwide economy,” said CEO Ben Peterson, “We look forward to continued improvement and growth!”
This year’s list is full of not only competitive and successful, but also resilient and innovative companies given 2020’s challenges that were widely unprecedented. The average median of three-year growth was at 543%, with median revenue at over $11 million. During those three years, these companies created more than 600,000 jobs. Blue Raven Solar has seen incredible growth this past year, increasing in employees, revenue, customer base, and recognition within the community.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar Marketing
+1 800-377-4480
email us here