Millennial Queenmaker Helps Female Entrepreneur Launch Her First Business – Jomo Boutique
Many women already know what kind of business they want to start. They only lack two things – guidance and funding. That’s where Millennial Queenmaker comes in.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennial Queenmaker, a company started by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, has announced the launch today of Jomo Boutique, fulfilling the dream of young entrepreneur Taylor Harrell.
— Megan Moen, President of Millennial Queenmaker
Jomo Boutique offers apparel, jewelry, journals, candles, healing stones and other complimentary items, all possessing a “relaxed almost new-age hippie vibe,” noted Burns.
“In helping Taylor start her business, we’ve been responsibly sourcing for products that fit that niche and are already selling well in the marketplaces. We want to keep a tight rein on her inventory, which will make her business more profitable out of the gate.”
MQ has also made it a priority to help Taylor set up a customer care team, which will handle all inquiries on the store and its products. This will help Tsylor ensure that the store receives the highest possible product ratings, according to Burns.
MQ’s internal team has also helped the young entrepreneur by utilizing selling algorithms across all platforms.
“Setting up the store, creating the listing optimized content, keywords, capturing photos, and then logistically getting the purchased product from the manufacturer to the 3PL warehouse for final sale and distribution to the end user are all of the tasks that are in process,” Burns said. “Then we just ‘Rinse and Repeat’ the process all the while continually vetting and adding new products into the mix.”
Furthermore, monthly reporting that shows sales, cost of goods, etc. are all generated and sent off and reviewed with Taylor on a monthly basis, so we are continually checking for further optimizations in the above process.
MQ President Megan Moen added that there are many more new businesses that are about to launch.
“There’s no better time to start a new business,” Moen said. “The funds are there. And there are many, many talented female millennials are ready to embrace the opportunity.”
How the Program Works
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker and its sister company, Burns Funding, helps provide the capital as highlighted above.
“Many women already know what kind of business they want to start,” said Moen. “They only lack two things – guidance and funding. That’s where Millennial Queenmaker comes in.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Peter J. Burns III is a serial entrepreneur and a Forbes Magazine Columnist, who has demonstrated time and time again that he has a keen eye for creating innovative businesses and partnerships.
Based today in Del Mar, California, Burns grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
“The spark behind the college was ignited only a month ago by Peter Burns, a self-made millionaire who is teaching entrepreneur education classes at Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Burns met with GCU Chief Executive Brent Richardson after, Burns says, ASU and its business school weren't interested in forming a program specifically targeting entrepreneurs.”
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Burns is the father of two daughters and four granddaughters, which he credits as an influence for his latest or most innovative venture – Millennial Queenmaker.
