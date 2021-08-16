Celebrating One of Art’s NFT Godfathers Carlos Romero
For more than 50 years this avante gard artist has been a thought leader in the digital art spaceCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Carlos Romero fits the very definition of Avant-Garde, meaning he's a thought leader in new and unusual or experimental ideas, especially in the arts, and is one of the people introducing them. While public knowledge and support of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) have risen over recent times, Romero was creating and delivering artwork via the blockchain as early as 2019. He's so ahead of his time, NFTs weren't called NFTs when he began delivering his work via the digital space and placing it on the blockchain. All his work can be seen and purchased with crypto on Opensea at https://opensea.io/Romero, Collections at https://opensea.io/collection/ikohaus, or on the Matic platform https://opensea.io/collection/romeromatic.
Among other accolades, Romero has been listed in the Marquis Who's Who and received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for his more than 50 years of working in the digital and art realms. He has also been the recipient of a grant from the National Science Foundation for his work in the arts, and the city of Charlotte, North Carolina commissioned him to create an artwork for public display at one of their outdoor high traffic points.
Now that NFTs are becoming more commonplace the industry is giving some shine to the thought leaders like Romero who has been featured on the likes of The Hype Magazine and will appear on celebrated podcast NFP with DKlien which is a podcast that examines the NFT market with a focus on the growing art movement. The show presents conversations with artists, collectors, and innovators in the industry. DKleine began exploring blockchain technology in 2016. He eventually joined the team at Cointelegraph as a freelance writer.
Find out more about Carlos Romero via https://linktr.ee/authenticromero
Jerry Doby
THM Media Group
+1 913-912-9645
jerry.doby@gmail.com