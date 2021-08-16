Elite Home Fitness brings personal trainers to homes and offices
The new trend in fitness is convenient . It makes more sense for the client. Accountability to train and showing up is 100% on our trainers.
Personal Training brings more value to clients when its convenient”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Home Fitness assures gym-like fitness training under the guidance of certified trainers at the comfort of home.
— luis Mendoza
With gyms closed for more than a year now, the at-home fitness workout trend has been witnessing a rocket rise lately in the current pandemic era. However, at-home workout without a professional trainer or proper exercise equipment may not be effective for fitness goals in the long run. But a Boston-based fitness training center is redefining the at-home fitness training scene with convenient at-home customized personal training services.
Elite Home Fitness, as the company is being entitled as, is flexible to send certified personal trainers to client’s home and/or office so that the client doesn’t miss out on effective fitness training even when s/he can’t hit the gym. The fitness trainer will come in a mobile van loaded with all essential workout equipment, ranging from dumbbells to mats to boxing gear to kettle bells and more. Elite Home Fitness caters to clients all across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“For more than a year now, our fitness activities are restricted to home mostly as we are apprehensive of hitting crowded places like gyms in the current pandemic era. But, at home, you don’t get the guidance of a professional trainer and also the wide range of fitness equipment that you get in a proper professional gym, until now. This is where Elite Home Fitness will come to your help”, stated the leading spokesperson from Elite Home Fitness.
“We are your one-stop platform for professional gym-like fitness training under the guidance of a certified trainer yet at the safety of your home or office- far away from the crowded gyms. At Elite Home Fitness, we are proud to be the best in home and luxury residential personal training.”
Added to 1-on-1 personal training, Elite trainers are flexible to cater to Group training sessions as well with small batches of people.
Elite Home Fitness caters to all age groups and offers a wide range of fitness training services. From weight loss or weight management training to kickboxing training to Pro Sports Conditioning to Obstacle Course Training- the company offers all and more. For those who need special attention, like pregnant women or professional athletes/bodybuilders, Elite Home Fitness extends specialized at-home training services like Pre/Post Natal Exercises, Body Sculpting, Cardio Fitness and so on. Added to fitness training sessions, the Elite trainers also support clients with Nutritional Guidance.
“We assure you industry-leading at-home/office customized fitness training based on a thorough consultation of your specific fitness needs and goals. We cater to people of all age groups, irrespective of the fitness level or workout experience- from pre-teens to teens to youth to even senior people- we are here to help each of them with a fulfilling fitness journey”, the spokesperson added in.
“We not only take care of your physical health and fitness but your mental health too since overall fitness and well-being is not possible without a fit mind.”
Elite Home Fitness has received rave reviews from multiple happy clients- "Since I started with Elite 3 months ago, I have gotten off one of my high blood pressure medications and have the energy to keep up with my two-year old. Excited to live my new healthy lifestyle!"- Ashley Monteiro, 28
“Client for six weeks so far. The trainers are very encouraging and positive. I am starting to feel less intimidated by my fitness center. I have no excuse with a home trainer versus driving to a gym. Many thanks!"- Jane Bacon, 67
For more information, please visit https://www.eliteinhomefitness.com
luis Mendonca
Elite Home Fitness
+1 877-420-8348
LUIS@ELITEINHOMEFITNESS.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn