Hiker Rescued from the Old Bridle Path

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 August 16, 2021

Franconia, NH – On Sunday August 15 at 2:30 p.m., a call came in reporting an injured hiker on the Old Bridle Path. It was learned that a 31-year-old female had suffered a lower leg injury that was preventing her from continuing down the trail. Coordinates placed the hiker about 1.5 miles from the trailhead. A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers from the NH Fish and Game Department and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trail. By 3:30 p.m., the first rescuers reached the injured hiker and stabilized the injury. After placing the injured hiker in a litter, the rescue team started carrying the hiker to the trailhead where they arrived at 5:10 p.m. A hiking companion took the injured hiker from the trailhead to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The hiker was identified as Nicole Mine of Winchester, Virginia. While descending Mount Lafayette via the Old Bridle Path, Mine stepped awkwardly on a rock causing her to suffer the lower leg injury. After making an attempt to continue on, it was soon learned that she would not be able to do so and a call for help was made.

