Anticoagulants Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends and Segments Forecast 2018-2025
Increase in prevalence of DVT, PE, and cardiac disease across the world plays a major role in the growth of the anticoagulant drugs market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
Anticoagulants are medicinal substances that reduce the coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. Anticoagulant drugs achieve their effects by suppressing the synthesis or function of various clotting factors that exist in the blood. The global anticoagulants market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of ischemic heart disease and venous thromboembolism (VTE) and awareness of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). In addition, increasing number of geriatric population and growing incidence of obese population is expected to further increase the demand for anticoagulants throughout the forecast period. On the other side, very high cost of NOACs is expected to negatively affect the growth of the anticoagulants market.
The Anticoagulants Market was valued at $24.26 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $43.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.
On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is sectioned as NOACs, heparin and LMWH, nutrient K enemy, and others. As of now, the NOACs section is a significant income creating portion and is expected to show strength during the figure time frame, attributable to developing familiarity with NOACs and rising utilization of NOACs over the warfarin. In any case, more exorbitant cost of NOACs ruins the market development. According to the course of organization, the anticoagulants market is portioned as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. As of now, the oral anticoagulant section is a significant income producing fragment and is expected to show strength during the estimate time frame, inferable from developing reception of NOACs and rising accessibility of cheaper warfarin.
The application market is sorted as atrial fibrillation and coronary failure, stroke, profound vein apoplexy (DVT), pneumonic embolism (PE), and others. As of now, the atrial fibrillation and coronary failure portion is a significant income patron and is expected to show strength all through the conjecture period, inferable from huge objective populace and expansion being used of anticoagulants to treat these conditions. Notwithstanding, the DVT fragment is required to show the quickest market development, credited to the expansion in pervasiveness of DVT and mechanical headway in analysis of DVT.
North America accounted approximately one-half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was credited to the more appeal for novel therapeutics, solid presence of central participants, early analysis, created medical care framework, presence of prepared clinical experts, and bigger objective populace. Be that as it may, the Asia-Pacific district is relied upon to encounter the most noteworthy development rate during the figure time frame, significantly inferable from further developing medical services foundation with creating economies, increasing determination rate, upgrading wellbeing mindfulness, and expanding commonness of cardiovascular illness and VTE.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Aspen Holdings
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Sanofi S.A.
Key Findings of the Anticoagulants Market:
• As per the drug class, the NOACs segment is expected to show the fastest market growth and grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.
• On the basis of the route of administration, the oral anticoagulant segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• By application, the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025.
• Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
