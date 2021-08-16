Helping Christians Find the Roots of Their Faith

Connecting the Theological Dots Between the Christian Faith and its Jewish Heritage

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her breakout book, Christianity’s Jewish Roots: A Study of Judaism for Christians, Susan Renni Anderson brings her Jewish heritage and knowledge to help Christians see the roots of their faith.

In the words of Reverend Jeremy Lawson, Senior Pastor at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula, Georgia:

"With a fresh perspective that blends unique, personal experience and deep, passionate faith, Susan Renni Anderson has a gift for helping people connect the theological dots between the Christian faith and its Jewish heritage. In my congregation, Christianity’s Jewish Roots has been a superb resource for individuals and small groups who want to deepen their faith in Jesus by exploring our inextricable connection to the traditions of ancient Israel. "

Susan Renni Anderson was raised in a Jewish family and was observant of Jewish beliefs and traditions. Only after she retired, and after her nearest temple changed locations, did she begin to explore her deep interest in Jesus Christ. After becoming a Christian, Susan was often led to lead discussions on the Old Testament. She was eventually asked, by an Associate Pastor of her church just north of Atlanta, to lead a class about the Old Testament. After much searching, Susan was surprised to find that she couldn’t find a book that wasn’t too specific or too academic. This led her to write her own book. This engaging examination is accessible and basic, yet covers a lot of ground and answers many common questions that Christians have. In this thoughtful, practical study, you'll take a closer look at topics ranging from Jewish history and basic beliefs to prayer and ritual, law, and holidays.