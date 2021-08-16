Wolf Administration: 203 Businesses in Chester County Receive $5.9 Million in Relief Funding

Gov. Wolf secured $145 million in pandemic relief for the hospitality industry

Harrisburg, PA – Deputy Secretary for Technology and Entrepreneurship of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Steve D’Ettorre today joined Chester County commissioners, Chester County Economic Development Council, and local stakeholders to highlight the funding provided to Chester County restaurants through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

“Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wolf administration knew it was imperative for the state to step in and provide all the support we possibly could,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “Bars and restaurants are our gathering places. They are owned by our friends and neighbors—they’re where we go when we want to celebrate, or just want to see a familiar face. Our county and local partners knew from the get-go how critical this assistance was, and we commend them for their outstanding efforts to quickly get these grants into the hands of our small business owners.”

The hospitality industry generates 22,060 jobs in Chester County. Under the CHIRP program, more than $5.9 million dollars was distributed to 203 hotels, restaurants, and bars.

“These businesses aren’t out of the woods yet,” said CCEDC President and CEO Gary Smith. “Hospitality is among the industries most devastated by the pandemic, and through the CHIRP program, we were able to provide first aid for those most affected and who are so crucial to our region’s economic health.”

Last year, Governor Tom Wolf secured $145 million in funding support businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the commonwealth has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry.

“The CHIRP grants were a boost for the hundreds of businesses – many of them family owned – that were hard-hit by the pandemic,” said Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline. “Helping to keep these businesses going is a smart investment in our county’s economy, and we will continue to find ways to support this industry, including working with our chambers of commerce, the Chester County Economic Development Council and all other partners.”

Counties administered the funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). CHIRP funding was administered by CCEDC beginning in March at the behest of the Chester County Commissioners.

“Through our work administering CHIRP, Chester County’s Main Street Preservation Program grants, CWCA loans as well as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, we have had the privilege of assisting more than 1,500 Chester County businesses with gaining access to COVID relief funding,” said CCEDC Chief Operating Officer Michael Grigalonis.

