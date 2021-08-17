Chris Kolling, Feroot VP of Marketing Headshot Automatically protect your client-side attack surface

Feroot Security Appoints Chris Kolling VP of Marketing. In this role, Kolling will build and execute on the company’s marketing strategy.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity products, today announced the appointment of Chris Kolling as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Kolling will build and execute on the company’s marketing strategy.

Kolling will report to Feroot Security Co-founder & CEO Ivan Tsarynny and be responsible for the strategy and execution of all aspects of Feroot Security’s marketing efforts to drive brand recognition, market awareness, and demand for the company’s products.

“Chris brings deep cybersecurity startup marketing expertise to Feroot Security,” said Tsarynny. “He has spent his career building marketing capabilities and departments from scratch, and I believe his know-how is going to propel Feroot’s growth tremendously.”

Kolling is a passionate technology marketing leader with extensive experience launching new products and services in the cybersecurity industry. He has deep strengths in helping organizations build and mature marketing functions, departments, and teams. His expertise also includes developing competitive analyses, go-to-market plans, and sales enablement to assist organizations in generating significant revenue growth.

“Websites are no longer getting built, they are being assembled with various applications and code snippets that are written in JavaScript,” said Kolling. “JavaScript doesn’t have security controls built into it and is extremely vulnerable to cyber attacks. Consumers shouldn’t fall victim to cyberattacks in which a threat actor is stealing their sensitive and private information from reputable online businesses. Feroot’s mission, to secure client-side web applications so that our customers can deliver a flawless digital user experience to their customers, resonates with me greatly. I’m thrilled to be part of a fantastic team, with a rock solid product offering, and look forward to growing the business by leaps and bounds.”

Kolling joined Feroot Security in June this year and holds a bachelor of arts degree from American University and an MBA from University of Maryland, Smith School of Business.

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes that customers should be able to do business securely with any company online, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures client-side web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their client-side attack surface. Visit www.feroot.com.