Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in North America & Europe to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, Says AMR
North America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market is driven by rising disposable income in emerging economies & demand in natural ingredients.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in North America & Europe was exceeded $229.9 million in 2018, and is expected to cross $349.2 million by 2026, witnessing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026, According to the report published by Allied Market Research The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key market players, major segments, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
Increase in disposable income in emerging economies and rise in demand for natural ingredients propel the growth of the microencapsulated ingredients market in North America & Europe. However, stringent government regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in skincare products are expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.
Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America and Europe. The European region dominated the market in 2018, contributing to three-fifths of the total market share. At the same time, the region across North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% in between 2019 to 2026.
North America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market, By Application
1. Color Cosmetics
2. Sunscreen Lotions (UV Protection)
3. Whitening & Lightening Creams
4. Anti-Wrinkle & Antiaging Creams
5. Others
Based on application, the microencapsulated ingredients market in North America & Europe is classified into color cosmetics, sunscreen lotions (UV protection), whitening & lightening creams, anti-wrinkle & antiaging creams, and others. The anti-wrinkle and anti-ageing cream segment held the largest market share accounting for one-fourth of the total market share. On the other hand, the whitening and lightening cream segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecasting period.
The global microencapsulated ingredients market in North America & Europe is segmented into ingredient, application, and region. Based on ingredient, the market is categorized into pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, essential oils, anti-aging components, and active ingredients. The UV filters segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding for nearly one-fourth of the North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Contrarily, the anti-aging component segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Leading microencapsulated ingredients market in North America & Europe players analyzed in the research are BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Clariant AG, Kobo Products, Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Korea Particle Technology Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Merck KGaA, Symrise AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Lycored, Salvona LLC, Euracli, Koehler, Air Liquide SA, Ashland Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nouryon, Reed Pacific Specialty Corporation, Chongqing Pellets Techniques & Trade Co. Ltd., Nanovetores, Biogenica, Gelyma, and Infinitec.
