Vampr Adds 3D Listening App Audible Reality To Latest Round of Partnerships
Special Discount To Vampr Users to Transform Tracks in Spatial AudioHENDERSON, NV, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #1 talent marketplace for musicians and creatives, Vampr, continues to build out their powerful network of brand partnerships by adding 3D audio tool Audible Reality. Vampr members will receive an exclusive 30% discount for Audible Reality Pro and gain direct access to the application through a special landing page. Described to do “for songs what Instagram filters do for photos” Audible Reality allows artists to create different soundscapes or ‘vibes’ - immersive 3D audio mastering presets - that can be applied to songs.
Following a recent spate of partnership announcements, including remote collaboration app BeatConnect, NFT share platform Yuser, and online mastering tool Masterchannel, Vampr affirms they are the ultimate hub for indie and professional musicians, intentionally vetting and selecting only the best and most innovative tools for their users.
"Vampr is by far the best tool available for independent artists and creators to network and connect their way through the music industry. At Audible Reality, we strongly believe the future of music will be driven by the independent music sector. Just like Vampr, we’ve made it our goal to empower the independent creators of today and tomorrow with simple tools to help drive their success. That’s why we are thrilled to bring Audible Reality Pro to Vampr users through this new partnership,” CEO and Co-Founder of Audible Reality, Matt Boerum shares. “With Audible Reality Pro, Vampr users can quickly and easily mix and master their music in 3D audio to diversify their catalog. These 3D audio masters can be released on any streaming platform and experienced on any device.”
CEO and Co-Founder of Vampr, Josh Simons, emphasizes the company’s recent drive to deliver the most useful and relevant creator tools to Vampr users, positioning the platform as the ultimate resource for all creatives in the music space. “The Audible Reality ‘vibe’ sound filters are stunning and will excite music creators and listeners alike. Spatial audio is an emerging and exciting space, and through this partnership we aim to take away some of the guesswork in introducing our users to this groundbreaking technology.”
Vampr is celebrating their nomination in the category of Music Consumer Innovation for Music Week’s 2021 Awards. They are nominated alongside heavyweights of the industry, such as TikTok, Spotify Amazon Music, Deezer, and PIAS. Also in 2021, they were nominated for App Developer of the Year at the App Developer Awards, and earlier in the year raised over $750,000 in equity crowdfunding.
About Vampr
Launched in 2016, Vampr is a location-based social and professional mobile platform that facilitates music discovery, networking, and communication between musicians, music industry professionals, and music fans. Founded by Australia’s The Music Network’s 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist and tech entrepreneur, Baz Palmer, the award-winning app is home to nearly one million users and is active in every country. Vampr has helped fledgling musicians broker over six million connections worldwide.
With the launch of Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro last year, the company now represents over 40,000 songs for sync opportunities and provides artists with all their essential services, normally fragmented across multiple platforms. Vampr has been recognized with over 10 awards from various industry leaders including being named in Apple’s Best of Year and winning the SF MusicTech Summit.
