Driverless CNC working cell stuns AWFS attendees
CNC Factory’s new robotic arm and conveyors completed its 5th generation working cell— demonstrating a one-of-a-kind, driverless CNC operation.SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV — CNC Factory debuted its robotic arm and conveyors in the recent AWFS Fair, where it connected its CNC router output to an edgebander with no human intervention, making it one of the hottest stops at the event.
“The whole idea of the working cell is to allow just 1 unskilled operator to do all the cutting and edgebanding”, says Chris Corrales, President of CNC Factory. The 7-foot high robotic arm can be programmed to pick up routed parts from a CNC router’s unloading table, and transfer them to an in-feed conveyor which automatically feeds the part to the edgebander. The arm has sensors which can read barcode information from marked, routed parts, so it can drop the part to the conveyor with the correct side always facing the edgebander. And at the end of the edgebander, another conveyor returns the edge banded part back to the operator.
“The whole process from lifting materials, cutting and marking it, unloading and transferring to the edgebander, and re-feeding all sides that need edge banding can now be done on autopilot by pressing a few buttons... It’s completely driverless!”, says Corrales. “Best of all, the robotic arm and conveyors can be customized to fit your shop’s requirements, whether you are using older machinery or use 5th generation ones from CNC Factory”.
CNC Factory has been exhibiting with AWFS since 2015 and this year shattered previous sales records. “CNC Factory’s strong showing this year is a reflection of how machines that are ridiculously easy to use just sell themselves”, says Corrales.
The AWFS Fair is a biannual event that brings together the entire home and commercial furnishings industry in North America. Catch CNC Factory’s next trade show demo at the Wood Pro Expo in Lancaster, PA this October 14-15,2021.
See CNC Factory’s AWFS working cell flash demo at: https://youtu.be/dQx7xWmZpsg.
For more info on the 5G CNC working cell, call 714-581-599 or visit: https://cncfactory.com/working-cell/
