Idaho's 197ac Recreational Wonder & Development Opportunity on Snake River to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Devil's Corral, Snake River, Idaho 197 pristine acres of canyons, rivers, and streams Surrounded by Snake River and 8,000 acres of protected land Endless recreation, including rock climbing, BASE jumping, kayaking, fishing, hiking and more Central location to Sun Valley, Boise, & Salt Lake City

The geological masterpiece, Devil’s Corral, will auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Barrett Molter of Sun Valley Real Estate LLC.

Being the fastest growing state in the nation has led to a shortage of homes and land, and the availability of Devil’s Corral at this time creates an amazing opportunity.” — Barrett Molter, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked within the soaring walls of the Snake River Canyon, Devil’s Corral presents a blank slate for development, recreation, and more. This one-of-a-kind opportunity will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Barrett Molter of Sun Valley Real Estate LLC. The property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 16–21st, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Seller George Panagiotou, known best for his innovative creativity, with accolades that include multiple patents and Oscar nominations for his fresh perspective on movie lighting design, has had no limits of the imagination of what this piece of land could offer:

“Over the years, I have made a large impact in the lighting industry but nothing in Southern California 20 years ago could have prepared me for the life I discovered on Idaho’s great Snake River. I moved to Idaho because of its beauty and freedom. Idahoans to me are the Spartans of America, the mythical descendants of Hercules. Devil’s Corral, as you will discover, is truly one of Idaho’s Crown Jewels, and with one look at the land, I knew this was an unparalleled destination to create your wildest dreams.”

Nearly 200 acres of scenic canyons, rivers, and streams form an untouched canvas in the expanding community of Twin Falls. The property sits surrounded by 8,000 acres of protected public lands and Canyons Park, ensuring it will forever remain private and exclusive. An estimated 67 acres of sagebrush plains above the rim sit developable, with cliffside drops to another 25 developable acres below the rim. Nature and time itself have carved picturesque natural plateaus throughout the property, ideal for further development. The dark basaltic bedrock is complemented by numerous pristine freshwater springs and a spring-fed pond, increasing appeal and income potential. Envision a suite of luxury estates nestled in Idaho’s crown jewel, a world-class equestrian facility in the heart of horse country, an incredible eco-lodge, or the ultimate private residence. The opportunities are as limitless as the landscape and horizon beyond—all with a prime location just 1.5 hours from Sun Valley, 2 hours from Boise, and 3.5 hours from Salt Lake City.

"No one could have predicted the growth we have seen in Idaho the last few years. Relocating to Idaho means a clean, safe environment, lower priced homes and lower property taxes. Being the fastest growing state in the nation has led to a shortage of homes and land, and the availability of Devil’s Corral at this time creates an amazing opportunity. We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to reach buyers on a global scale to ultimately find a buyer who can appreciate all this property has to offer,” stated Molter.

Devil’s Corral sits surrounded by the Snake River Canyons Park, and Snake River itself stretches along the one-mile-long southern border of the property. The river has played an integral role in the history of the verdant area of “Magic Valley” since its creation in the early 1900s. Twin Falls, mere miles away from Devil’s Corral, is a thriving and fast-growing regional hub boasting every amenity of city life. The region is as suited to outdoor recreation as Devil’s Corral itself, from rock climbing, BASE jumping, and zip lining, to mountain biking, kayaking, fishing and more. Idaho is horse country, and Devil’s Corral is positioned to enjoy the countless miles of riding trails throughout Canyon Park. Perrine Bridge and Perrine Coulee Falls, just southwest of the property, are nearby must-sees. Admire iconic Shoshone Falls, where the 212-foot “Niagara of the West '' plummets over the volcanic cliffside into Snake River Canyon below. Tee off along the canyon itself at scenic Canyon Springs Golf Club, Blue Lakes Country Club, or Jerome Country Club, each with spectacular courses and private clubs, plus two other public golf clubs within a 5-mile radius. When snow falls, head to Sun Valley Ski Resort, a top snow-sport destination, where peaking mountain vistas turn into freshly powdered terrain with manicured, crowdless slopes.

Devil’s Corral is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

