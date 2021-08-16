Rhode Island Heritage Month's Virtual Celebration goes virtual in September 2021
PROVIDENCE, R.I. –This September, the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission will present four weekly 60-minute virtual celebrations on their new YouTube channel each Saturday at 7:00 pm. The weekly programs will feature "Heritage Highlights" from different cultural performance groups, heritage organizations, and hands-on activities like cooking and dance demonstrations.
This is a free family-friendly event.
For more information, please visit the links listed below.