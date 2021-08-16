Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 16, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Adams Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tiffin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County Park District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Kingsville Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Combined Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

City of Bucyrus

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Delaware

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Concord Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Canal Winchester

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Upper Arlington

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Community Improvement Corporation of Greene County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairborn Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District III - Mercy West

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Orange Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Berlin Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Willoughby Hills

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison Joint Recreation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mentor Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Aid Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Gratiot

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Central Academy of Ohio

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

KNAPP CENTER FOR CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Bloom Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Village of Cardington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

South East Area Transit

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Destination Mansfield-Richland County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lexington Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

City of North Canton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paris Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Zoar

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Memorial Hospital of Union County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Joint Emergency Medical Services

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Village of Mount Eaton

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Crawford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

