August 16, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tiffin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Ashland County Park District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Kingsville Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County Combined Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford City of Bucyrus IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford County General Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Defiance Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Delaware IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Concord Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Canal Winchester IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Upper Arlington IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Community Improvement Corporation of Greene County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairborn Development Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District III - Mercy West 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Orange Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Berlin Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Willoughby Hills IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Joint Recreation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mentor Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Aid Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Licking County Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Gratiot 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Central Academy of Ohio 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning KNAPP CENTER FOR CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, LLC MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Bloom Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Village of Cardington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum South East Area Transit IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Destination Mansfield-Richland County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lexington Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Scioto County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark City of North Canton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Paris Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Village of Zoar 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Memorial Hospital of Union County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Joint Emergency Medical Services 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Village of Mount Eaton IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Crawford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

