Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tiffin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Ashland County Park District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Kingsville Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County Combined Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
City of Bucyrus
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Defiance Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Delaware
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Concord Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Canal Winchester
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Upper Arlington
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Community Improvement Corporation of Greene County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairborn Development Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Colerain Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District Liberty Nursing Health Care
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District I - Western Ridge
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District II
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District III - Mercy West
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Orange Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Berlin Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Willoughby Hills
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison Joint Recreation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mentor Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Aid Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Licking County Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Gratiot
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Central Academy of Ohio
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
KNAPP CENTER FOR CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, LLC
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Bloom Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Village of Cardington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
South East Area Transit
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Erie-Ottawa Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Destination Mansfield-Richland County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lexington Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Scioto County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
City of North Canton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Paris Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Village of Zoar
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Memorial Hospital of Union County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Joint Emergency Medical Services
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Village of Mount Eaton
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Crawford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
