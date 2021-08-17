Don't miss out on this week's episode of Modern Living with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune in to this week's new engaging episode on Modern Living with kathy ireland® . This week’s shows will air Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 7:30am ET/PT on WE tv as branded content. Check your local listings!

This episode’s exclusive interviews will feature the following companies as they showcase their breakthrough lifestyle products and brands:

The Crease Piece

Groundbreaking Cosmetic Tool to Help Makeup Enthusiasts Create the Perfect Cut Crease

https://thecreasepiece.com

AquaBounty Technologies

The World’s Finest, Most Sustainable Atlantic Salmon

https://aquabounty.com/innovation/technology/

NF Skin / myhemprx.com

Your Destination for Luxury Skincare CBD Products

https://www.nfskin.com

Valor Compounding Pharmacy

Leading Edge Custom Made Medications

https://valorcompounding.com



To learn more about the companies above, catch their full interviews on WE tv as branded content on Modern Living with kathy ireland®!

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is an independently-produced television series airing domestically on WE tv as branded content and on Bloomberg Internationally. Hosted by lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland, the series features the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs and solutions, while highlighting companies from around the globe in a unique and credible format. For more about Modern Living with kathy ireland®, visit our website and check out the series on social media!