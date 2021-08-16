WNY Gas & Steam Engine Rally Returns Sep. 9-12 for the 54th Year

Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association logo WNY Gas & Steam Engine Rally

Tractors old and new, steam engines, live music, food and fun in Alexander, N.Y.

ALEXANDER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Western New York Gas & Steam Association Rally returns for its 54th year from Sep. 9 through 12, 2021. This year’s event honors “International Harvester & Miniature Models” and will feature hundreds of exhibitors displaying a wide range of rare, beautifully preserved and restored items. Event attendees can admire working and static displays of equipment from yesteryear, such as Antique Tractors, Steam Engines, Gas Engines, Stationary & Hit 'N Miss Engines and more. In addition to the 2-acre flea market that runs all weekend, this year’s rally includes a Consignment Auction beginning at 10 a.m. on Sep. 9, 2021.

The WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association hosts the annual rally on their grounds located at 10294 Gillate Road in Alexander, just 15 minutes south of Batavia, N.Y. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Entry into the event is an $8 gate donation for adults, free for children 12 and under and with free parking, it is an affordable way to spend a fun, family weekend.

Since 1967, Western New York families have attended the annual rally to explore over 100 years of farming equipment history, bargain with over 150 vendors at the two-acre flea market and enjoy classic fair foods and daily demonstrations. Demonstrations like grain threshing, forges and anvils at the working blacksmith shop, the steam engine sawmill and working models.

For more information about the 54th annual Rally, as well as the history of the organization and other events hosted throughout the year, visit www.alexandersteamshow.com.

Rally Highlights:

Demonstrations and times subject to change

Food and Refreshments

Thursday, September 9, 3:00-6:30 p.m. Lasagna dinner

Friday, September 10, 5:00 p.m. Steamed Sweet Corn

Saturday, September 11, 5:00 p.m. Steamed Sweet Corn

Visitors can also visit Saw Bucks, Snack Shack & Full-Service Ice Cream Shop all four days of the rally.

Tractor Pulls

Thursday, September 9

7:00 p.m. Truck Pull - Street Legal Stock 4x4. Public invited to Pull.

Friday, September 10

12:00 p.m. Old Time Tractor Stone Boat Pull

7:00 p.m. Tractor Pull, Steamer Pulls, Semi Trucks, Superstock, Modified and Superfarm Tug-A-War - Steam Engine vs Kids - during evening performance

Saturday, September 11

10:00 a.m. Tractor Pull – Antique, Semi Antique, 1959 & older, EGTPA & Stock -

off the lawn garden tractors & team pulls - continuing through the day & evening

Tug-A-War - Steam Engine vs Kids - during evening Performance

12:00 p.m. Pedal Pull ages 3-10

2:00 p.m. Lawnmower/Tractor Parade ages 11-18

Sunday, September 12

12:00 p.m. Tractor Pull - Farm Stock & Team Pulls

Live Entertainment

Thursday, September 9

10:00 a.m. Consignment Auction - Auctioneer: Bontrager Real Estate

Friday, September 10

4:00-7:00 p.m. Live WCJW Broadcast

Saturday, September 11

1:00 p.m. Live Music “Alexander Firemen's Band” Concert

9:00 p.m. Live Music “Not Quite Right” - Benefit Outdoor Concert

Sunday, September 12

9:00 a.m. Church Service

10:00 a.m. Car Show

Area information

Current members of the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association may register to camp on-site during the event. For information on additional lodging, dining and more please visit http://visitgeneseeny.com

For updates on the latest happenings of the 54th annual rally, visit the WNY Gas & Steam Engine website at http://www.alexandersteamshow.com, or the Facebook Event Page.