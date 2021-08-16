The Magic Stones
A fun depiction of a childhood friendship and the peculiar world of fairiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Randi McKinnon’s amazing story book, “The Magic Stones”, two friends went on an adventure in search of a cave their fathers often talked about and on their journey something magical happened that changed their lives forever. On their way to the second cave, Moly and Pete found a very dark pond which has glittering large flowers all around and within the flowers, tiny fairies are sleeping. A saddened fairy softly cries while asking the children how they got there and the dragon as she shows them the skeleton. The fairy’s tears fell into the floor and turned into stones then magically to diamonds. Molly asked if she could keep the stones and was allowed. Outside the cave, Molly and Pete have no memory of what had happened.
Randi McKinnon came to the USA from Norway in 1959 and settled in Oregon. After working in the Food and Hospitality Service for some forty odd years, she retired. Thinking retirement was boring, she needed something new to hold her interest. She decided to take a correspondence course in writing children's books through the Institute of Children’s Literature. Most of her stories are fiction as she embellished stories told to her as a child. Trolls, fairies, and the like were believed to be real, according to her grandparents. So, remembering these, she has a lot to write about.
This entertaining children’s book will surely take you to a whole new level of adventure and fantasy. A story that is inspired by the author’s wide imagination from the folklores she used to believe while growing up.
Visit the author's website at www.randinmckinnonbooks.com to know more about her and her books.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter