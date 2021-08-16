Body Recovered in Lake Winnipesaukee

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse 603-271-3129 August 13, 2021

Laconia, NH – On Thursday August 12, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., 911 received a call about a possible drowning on Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia. Laconia Fire/Rescue personnel along with Marine Patrol responded to the call for assistance. Shortly after their arrival, NH Fish and Game was requested to assist in the search for the missing subject utilizing the Fish and Game Dive Team.

The missing subject was identified as Steven Brown, 48, of Meredith, NH. Eyewitnesses on board the boat stated that Brown was going to throw the aft anchor into the water when he slipped and fell off the boat. He immediately went under the water and did not resurface.

Members of Laconia Fire/Rescue immediately arrived on scene and began searching the area with boats and surface swimmers. Marine Patrol arrived on scene and secured the area and conducted an investigation. Laconia PD deployed a drone to assist in the search.

Fish and Game divers arrived on scene at approximately 7:00 p.m. and immediately began deploying divers to search the area. Brown was not located and the search was suspended at 10:00 p.m. to be resumed the next morning.

The search was resumed on Friday August 13, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. The Fish and Game Underwater Search Team deployed a Side-Scan Sonar and Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV) to search the area and Fish and Game dives began searching the area shortly after. Brown was located at 9:19 a.m. by the Side Scan Sonar, and the body was recovered by NH Fish and Game divers.

No further information available at this time.