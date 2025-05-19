Dirt Bike Crash on Rockingham Recreation Trail

CONTACT:

May 19, 2025

Fremont, NH – On May 18, 2025, at approximately 12:57 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by Rockingham County Dispatch of a 26-year-old male involved in a dirt bike crash with serious bodily injury as a result in Fremont, NH.

The male operator, identified as Matthew O’Rourke of Manchester, NH, was operating a dirt bike on the Rockingham Recreation Trail when he lost control causing him to veer off the side of the trail and strike a tree. He was thrown from the dirt bike and sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries during the crash. Members of the riding party called 911.

Based on evidence located at the scene and eye-witness testimony, speed is the primary contributing factor in this crash. Fremont Fire and Rescue was able to extricate O’Rourke utilizing their utility terrain vehicle, and transport to an awaiting ambulance approximately a half mile away. The ambulance then transported O’Rourke to a nearby helicopter landing zone behind Ellis Elementary in Fremont.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, O’Rourke was air lifted by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, to be treated for his injuries. NH Fish and Game was assisted on scene by Fremont Police, Fire and EMS, Raymond Ambulance, Plaistow ALS, and Boston Medical Helicopter.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always obey the speed limit and operate within their capabilities.