Katie and the Troll Queen
Magic happens when you learn to face your fearsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Katie and the Troll Queen" by Randi McKinnon is a magical book about the world of trolls. It is geared toward small children who are interested in fairy tales. Katie is asked to go and pick berries in the forest. Unfolding right before her eyes, she meets the “troll queen” that her grandmother had warned her about. The troll queen challenges her in a singing contest. Katie used to enjoy singing along with her mother, but it stopped for some reason she does not know which made her wonder. Katie accepted the challenge, and a troll boy appeared to keep score. Katie wins the contest and finds out why her mother can no longer sing along with her.
The author came to USA from Norway in 1959 and settled in Oregon. After working in the Food and Hospitality Service for some forty odd years, she retired. Thinking retirement was boring, she needed something new to do. Her correspondence with her friends almost always turned into what they called “book editions.” Of all her hobbies, she likes writing the best and decided to take a correspondence course in writing children’s books. Most of her stories are fiction as she embellished stories told to her as a child.
Despite the author not being a native English speaker, this incredible masterpiece will surely take you into a different world. The story is cleverly made which is embodied in the main character as it willingly faces her fears to outwit the Troll Queen.
Visit the author's website at www.randinmckinnonbooks.com to know more about her and her books.
