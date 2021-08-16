Black Business Owner Launch New Hygiene Kits to Address Excessive Bacteria on Flights
Flight Hygiene Kits Designed to Host Essentials for a Clean Peaceful TripLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With daily reports of the Delta variant strand making its wave to the U.S., it's imperative Americans continue to keep themselves protected and educated on their surroundings. Flygienic is a Black-owned U.S.-based company that sells flight hygiene kits for airline passengers and travelers to sanitize their space on the aircraft or other travel vessels. Their mission is to provide comfort and peace of mind while traveling.
After nearly 20-years of traveling to 40 states throughout the U.S., CEO Chris M. Rutledge realized there was a need for hygienic products to be handed to passengers before their flight experience. The idea for Flygienic formulated in March of 2020 while he was quarantined in his downtown home in his Los Angeles apartment.
"As we edge toward a "post-coronavirus" travel world, this is now more important than ever. Consequently, we curated the perfect flight hygiene kit for frequent travelers just like ourselves, then decided to share this product as a brand, Flygienic." – said Chris M. Rutledge, CEO of Flygienic, Inc.
In addition to passengers receiving their normal drinks and snacks, they can also use a hygiene kit that will provide the essentials to keep them healthy from germs that can linger after time on a public aircraft. Each kit comes with ten hand and surface wipes to sanitize your hands, disinfect your seat, and tray table while riding on the plane. The hand sanitizing wipes contain 75% ethanol, which exceeds the CDC recommended level of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Additionally, this kit provides two disposable 3-ply face masks, a 3D contoured foam sleeping mask for restful sleep during your ride, and 32-decibel noise reduction earplugs in a custom case. The kit is available for purchase at $14.99 onwww.flygienic.com.
Recent reports claimed airlines made changes to their air filtration systems and would accommodate routine cleaning from sanitization crews between each flight. Consequently, there's still an estimated amount of 500,000 types of bacteria that form during a flight, and no matter how sanitized an airplane claims to be at takeoff, there are still other bacteria that develop during a flight. This includes the areas missed by cleaning crews with their short 15-minute cleaning between flights.
"Vaxxed or not, why risk it? Take your flight hygiene into your own hands with our premium flight hygiene kits," – said Chris M. Rutledge, CEO of Flygienic, Inc.
For additional information about Flygienic, please visit.www.flygienic.com.
For press/media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Busby at 470-650-0571 or by email: sarah@theomg.biz
About Chris M. Rutledge:
Chris M. Rutledge is an author, commercial real estate professional, serial entrepreneur, avid traveler, and the Founder of Flygienic, Inc. Chris M. Rutledge created this brand for travelers like himself. Throughout his nearly 20-year commercial real estate career, he has traveled to over 40 states throughout the United States, six countries, and counting.
###
Sarah Busby
The Official Maleeka Group, LLC.
+1 470-650-0571
email us here