Material Bank Acquires Global Design Procurement Platform Clippings
Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for searching and sampling architecture, design, and construction materials, has acquired Clippings.
With 70% of revenue coming from the UK, and offices in London and Bulgaria, this acquisition will be a key driver as Material Bank expands its footprint overseas.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials, today announced that it has acquired interior design procurement platform Clippings.
— Adam I. Sandow, Founder and CEO, Material Bank
Clippings has built a powerful technology platform that streamlines the entire process of product discovery, specification, and procurement for the design industry. The platform offers a new way to create, manage, and make purchases for interior design projects and fundamentally transforms the way designers work. By combining a powerful marketplace with online specification and collaboration tools and a project logistics service, the platform connects commercial buyers, including interior designers, architects, and property developers with more than 650 brand partners showcasing over five million products. Clippings has been utilized in more than 80,000 projects across 38 countries and is used by leading brands such as WeWork at their co-working locations across the globe, Virgin Voyages for their new cruise ships, and multiple built-to-rent developers, including financial institution Legal & General.
“Since Clippings started, we have been driven by a mission to digitally transform the interior design industry by building technology that enables brands, interior designers, and businesses to connect and transact online,” said Clippings Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Adel Zakout. “Today, thousands of professionals use Clippings to complete their projects faster and more efficiently and in joining forces with Material Bank, who shares our same vision, we will be able to accelerate our plans to reach more customers, invest further in developing our technology platform, and attract the best talent to work with us. I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter of the business.”
Clippings also licenses its proprietary technology to industry brands, such as global furniture company MillerKnoll (formerly Herman Miller), enabling them to build their own branded online marketplaces. In April of this year, MillerKnoll partnered with Clippings to launch Herman Miller Professional (“HMPro”), a new ecommerce experience built for small to mid-size businesses. Powered by Clippings, HMPro is simple to navigate, delivers preferential pricing on hundreds of products, includes easy to share project boards, and provides a supportive shopping experience.
“As a company that serves diverse customer groups, we chose Clippings’ technology to launch our first e-commerce offering that targets business customers.” said MillerKnoll Chief Digital Officer, Ben Groom. “Since the US launch of HMPro in April, the platform’s success with our dealers and professionals has exceeded our expectations, proving the demand in the industry for a holistic digital purchasing journey. As part of our commitment to offer our professional community an outstanding e-commerce experience, we’re excited to work with Clippings on the evolution of HMPro and the international expansion of the platform.”
Material Bank, an innovator and disrupter in the design sector, expands its presence into the European market with this strategic acquisition. Clippings will remain a distinct platform at the company.
“Clippings has made significant advances in the way architects and designers specify in Europe. With 70% of revenue coming from the UK, and offices in London and Bulgaria, this acquisition will be a key driver as Material Bank expands its footprint overseas,” said Material Bank Founder and CEO, Adam I. Sandow. “Material Bank was built on the foundation of powering the design industry through technology and seamless logistics—Clippings is a perfect complement to our offerings.”
The complex multi-billion-dollar design industry is one of the last to be digitally transformed. Material Bank and Clippings are driving advancements through a powerful blend of innovation and technology, delivering modern solutions for streamlining the entire design process.
To learn more about Clippings, visit clippings.com. To learn more about Material Bank, visit materialbank.com.
About Material Bank
Material Bank is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most powerful way to discover and sample materials. The revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day—always free for design professionals. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank is the easiest way for brands to connect with thousands of vetted design professionals in the specification process.
About Clippings
Clippings uses powerful technology to deliver a new way to create, source and manage interior design projects. By saving time and frustration on the exhaustive administration of tracking down products, managing multiple suppliers and keeping tabs on logistics, Clippings enables design professionals to maximize their time designing and realize their visions seamlessly.
###
Media Contact: Laura Steele, lsteele@materialbank.com
Laura Steele
Material Bank
lsteele@materialbank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn