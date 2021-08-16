AAAED Announces its 2021 Arthur A. Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree
Dr. Ansley Abraham, Southern Regional Education Board, will be honored for his extraordinary contributions to DE&I in higher education on October 15, 2021
his focus ... to establish a pipeline of students of color pursuing careers in academia is one of the most significant contributions ... of qualified diverse candidates in higher education nationwide”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), an organization of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that Ansley Abraham, Ph.D., Director, Southern Regional Education Board State Doctoral Scholars Program, will be the recipient of its Arthur A. Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award 2021. The awards celebration will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 during the AAAED’s 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony (October 7 – 15, 2021). Themed “Reflect, Reset and Move Towards Justice, Equity and Inclusive Excellence,” the awards program will be held virtually from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET. The program is open to the press. “We are delighted to honor such an outstanding icon of social justice, diversity and equal opportunity,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.
— L. Jerry Knighton, Jr., AAAED Conference Chair
The Arthur A. Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award was named for the “Father of Affirmative Action,” former Assistant Secretary of Labor Arthur A. Fletcher. Assistant Secretary Fletcher established the Revised Philadelphia Plan requiring goals and timetables in the construction industry - the precursor for what became affirmative action. The award recognizes a career devoted to promoting and advocating for affirmative action, EEO and diversity. Previous recipients include Clarence M. Dunnaville, Jr., Esq. (2020); Marshall Rose (2019); Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum (2018); and Rep. James Clyburn (D.SC) (2016).
Dr. Ansley Abraham joined the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) in 1985 as a research associate and became the founding director of the State Doctoral Scholars Program in 1993. Under Ansley’s direction, the Doctoral Scholars Program has developed into a nationally recognized vehicle for producing minority Ph.Ds. who seek faculty careers. “Dr. Abraham, or ‘Dr. A’ as we know him, is so deserving of this prestigious award from AAAED. I can say with certainty that his focus over the years to establish a pipeline of students of color pursuing careers in academia is one of the most significant contributions to the availability of qualified diverse candidates for faculty positions in higher education nationwide,” said L. Jerry Knighton, Jr., AAAED Conference Chair and Assistant Vice President for Access and Equity, Clemson University.
The AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp.
To purchase a ticket for the awards ceremony, click here: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Sponsorship.asp
There is no charge for news media, but they are asked to register at https://web.cvent.com/event/b3824076-d018-4321-81ee-a0acb1498131/summary
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 47 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. AAAED is the longest-serving organization for the Equal Opportunity Profession. Its tagline is “Advocate. Educate. Activate.”
