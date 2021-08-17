Hedge Accounting for Interest Rates and USDINR
Training on when to use Hedge Accounting, steps and case studiesMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuantArt is organizing a virtual workshop on 18th August 2021 over Zoom from 5 PM onwards. The workshop is on “Hedge Accounting for Interest Rates and USDINR Outlook
This workshop will cover the following topics:
-When to use hedge accounting and when to use fair value accounting?
-Case studies of the use of hedge accounting in various scenarios and benefits.
-Implementation steps for hedge accounting.
-USDINR Outlook and Factors driving the same.
ABOUT TRAINERS
Samir Lodha founded QuantArt in 2012 which has been running for the last 9 years. He is an MBA from IIM Calcutta with 20 years in senior positions with Foreign exchange treasuries of JP Morgan, HSBC and ICICI Bank wherein he advised large companies across India on risk management and hedging of foreign exchange and interest rates exposures. He has sound experience and understanding of global markets, market economics, hedging strategies, hedge algorithms, price calculation and risk-return optimization.
Srinivas Puni is an MBA from IIM Bangalore with more than a decade of experience structuring forex and interest rates derivatives. He worked with banks like JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank and Axis Bank in the past. He has an in-depth understanding of the quantitative models behind derivative valuation and related CVA, DVA, FVA modelling. He has conducted training on foreign exchange and risk management as well as advice specifically for large clients.
ABOUT QUANTART
QuantArt was started in 2012 with a vision to establish a level playing field for both the banks and corporates. The objective is to make the client profit no matter which side the market movements happen. QuantArt is a niche financial markets advisory firm run by ex-investment bankers. The advisory is provided by senior advisors and directors without any delegation. QuantArt aligns itself with the client’s vision and sets up quantified measurable objectives. QuantArt does regularly structured data-driven reviews to assess “Committed vs. Achieved.”
Click here to register for the workshop or email us at the advisor@quantartmarket.com for more details or queries
