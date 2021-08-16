More Money Matters Announces Strategic Partnership with Asset Entities Investing Community
Discord investing community MMM combines memberships with investment firm Asset EntitiesGREATER D.C. AREA , USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Money Matters (MMM) today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Asset Entities. MMM is a discord investing service with 13,700 members that specializes in investing education and making money for its clients.
Asset Entities, with more than 151,000 investors, will join forces with More Money Matters to form an alliance dedicated to educating and introducing young investors to all aspects of the investing world, including stocks, options, cryptocurrency, arbitrage, real estate and e-commerce. The investment practice follows safe and sustainable investing methods and the strategic alliance and combined resources support the success of its membership to attain a lifetime of financial freedom.
“Investing puts money to work. The only reason I save money is to invest it,” said CEO and Founder of More Money Matters, Fareed Abedini. “During the March 2020 stock market decline, I funneled most of my cash and savings into the stock market to capitalize on the dip. Primarily investing in stocks and options, my brother and I were able to take $25,000 and grow it into $1.7 million in 177 days – that’s less than 6 months. We were able to build on our success and started a targeted consulting business to share the advice of MMM’s investing philosophy during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Abedini continued, “Our company, More Money Matters, subscribes to a business model that provides investment strategies to new and existing investors, consulting over the phone and using online platforms. We have ramped up the business and become extremely efficient, using our time serving a disruptive community rather than scheduling only a few appointments with individuals every day. We teach the next generation that investing and expecting quick returns will eventually lead to disaster. Trust me, the frenzy of the January ‘Game Stop Week’ is not the way to build long-term wealth and can really backfire.”
The MMM community’s 13,700 members and added 151,000 members from Asset Entities is now a great success. The combined companies have had numerous, positive reviews. The disruptors continue to rack up positive feedback and publicity with a lot of attention on Instagram and TikTok.
More Money Matters and Asset Entities share a solid belief in long-term investing. Millennial, Gen-X and Gen-Z investors are looking for a short-term fix and bet on instant gratification, playing stocks and bonds like a Las Vegas game. High-risk momentum stocks are not guaranteed investments. If people are “waiting for their price,” said Abedini, “they can miss it by inches and lose their entire chunk of money.”
Abedini explained, “Short-term investing should be considered a means to an end – making money to buy long-term positions in solid growth stocks and other securities.” His company is determined to help people build wealth in the stock market. “The goal is to compound earnings over time, through sound, proven investments. More Money Matters is the voice of reason. We will guide you step-by-step through a proven investment process that protects the wealth you build, one investment at a time.”
