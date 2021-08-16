eSpyder Limited Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
eSpyder, a Regtech company among the top 7% of applicants selected for Newchip’s exclusive acceleratorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSpyder Limited, a global Regtech provider that helps organisations protect the personal information they hold for their customers, partners and employees, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.
“Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting less than 7% to be part of our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Accelerator Director at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Software companies like eSpyder can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for eSpyder and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“We are excited to capitalise on the excellent resources and network that being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator provides us” says Tim Dunn, eSpyder CEO, “It not only advances our fundraising plans, but significantly contributions to our ambitious business growth plans””
About eSpyder Limited
eSpyder’s Privacy Compliance and eDiscovery Platform helps organisations protect the personal information they hold for their customers, partners and employees. The solution uniquely supports business executives to effectively manage their compliance with the latest global privacy regulations such as GDPR.
eSpyder helps companies reduce the cost of Managing and providing Data Privacy Compliance, improve business agility and competitive advantage, enhance business value of the data they store, and minimise business risk associated with mismanagement of corporate data. To learn more visit https://www.espyder.net
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator, led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35+ countries raise over $300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
