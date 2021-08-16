Organic Dyes – Market Development Opportunities and Trends in Global Industry 2020 to 2027
Increase in demand for eco-friendly products as well as textile printing inks and surge in application of organic dyes in paints and coatings drive the growth.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global organic dyes industry generated $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $5.1 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:
Increase in demand for eco-friendly products as well as textile printing inks and surge in application of organic dyes in paints and coatings drive the growth of the global organic dyes market. However, high cost of organic dyes and limitation of raw materials for production hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in investment from the industry players presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Free PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10975
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities during the prolonged lockdown in major countries.
• However, the growing demand from the paints and coatings industries, and robust investment in new start-ups, will slowly assist the market to recoup soon.
The reactive segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:
Based on product type, the reactive segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic dyes market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in application of reactive dye in textile, paints, and coatings industries. However, the basic segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to easy availability in both liquid and powder forms.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10975
The stackable segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period:
Based on application, the printing inks segment accounted for the largest share, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic dyes market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products for printing applications. However, the textile segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for textile printing.
Europe, followed by North America, to manifest the fastest growth rate by 2027:
Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, projected to maintain its highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to presence of major market players in the province and increase in demand from textile and apparel industries. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic dyes market. This is due to large production of organic dyes in the countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, strong demand from paints and coatings industries for construction further fuels the market growth.
Leading Market Players:
• BASF SE
• DIC Corporation
• Clariant AG
• Huntsman Corporation
• Cabot Corp.
• Dupont De Nemours & Co.
• Lanxess AG.
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dyes-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn