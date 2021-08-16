Metalworking Tool Holder Market Worth $1,193.1 Million by 2030 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The rise in the adoption of tool holders in various end-users such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and others boost the market.

Tool holder, also known as clamper or adaptor, is holding equipment or device used in manufacturing industries to keep tool inappropriate position. The tool holder is available in shapes such as conical and cylindrical. The tool holder is used in milling, drilling, and boring industries. It has a short steel bar with a shank at one end, which is clamped to machine tools. It possesses features such as rigid, accuracy, power, and balance.The global metalworking tool holder market size was valued at $0.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.19 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as Germany, France, the U.S., and others drives the demand for an automotive vehicles. This is expected to fuel the demand for tool holders; thereby, driving the growth of the metalworking tool holder market. For instance, the degree of urbanization in the U.S. increased by 0.4% from 2017 to 2019.Top 10 Leading PlayersSandvik ABGuhring IncKennametal IncCeratizit S.A.Kyocera Unimerco Tooling A/SIngersoll Cutting Tool CompanyHaimer GmbHSchunk GmbH & Co KGCollis Toolholder CorpBIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations.Extensive analysis of the global metalworking tool holder market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global metalworking tool holder market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMilling ChucksCollet ChuckHydraulic Tool holdersOthersBy Machine TypeMachining CentersLathe MachinesGear Cutting MachinesOthersBy End-UserAutomobileAerospace & DefenseElectronicsPower & EnergyOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA